Doing chores is a tradition in many families. Chores help kids learn responsibility, and sharing chores gives you help around the house. Not sure your kids will go for it? Take heart! There are ways to make chores a little bit, well, less of a chore for everyone.

The Value of Chores for Children Parenting expert Jim Fay, co-founder of the Love and Logic website, says we all need to feel needed and to know that we're making a contribution -- even kids. "But they can't feel that way if they don't have chores and make contributions to the family," Fay says. Roger W. McIntire, University of Maryland psychology professor and author of Raising Good Kids in Tough Times, says, "A child has to have some responsibilities." That may all sound fine, but how do you get your kids onboard?

Pitfalls to Avoid When it Comes to Chores Don't insist on perfection. No one is perfect, and it's better to have a more relaxed approach to how well your kids do their chores. Otherwise, McIntire says, you might have a struggle on your hands. Or you might jump in and do it for them, which would undermine the whole point.