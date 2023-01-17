Puberty can be a tough time for any kid. But it might be harder on those with central precocious puberty (CPP). That’s when kids show signs of sexual maturity early. In general, CPP is when puberty starts before age 8 in girls and before age 9 in boys. Kids with CPP – which is more common in girls than boys – may start to develop years earlier than their friends. These physical and emotional changes can set them apart from their peers. If you or a child you care for has CPP, here are some ways the condition can affect their social life.

Bullying Janet Lydecker, PhD, director of the Yale Teen POWER clinic and an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine, says it’s never easy when children are out of sync with their peers. “Kids, unfortunately, can be mean,” she says. “And when someone stands out in any way, they tend to be a target for being bullied or teased.”

Lydecker, a licensed psychologist, focuses on the treatment of adolescents with eating disorders and obesity, including those who deal with bullying. She says kids who develop early may go through all of the above. Older peers may sexualize kids who seem older than they are, particularly girls. That can raise the chances that they’ll face sexual abuse. Kids don’t always admit it if they’re being bullied. Here are some warning signs to watch for: Withdrawal. Your child may want to avoid certain places or spend more time alone. Anxiety about school. They may start to really dread going to school. If that happens, you can ask for support from a teacher or a nurse. “Anyone who can be an ally for the child,” Lydecker says. Disordered eating. Kids may lose control while they eat if they're dealing with a bully. They may binge on lots of food to “escape feelings of being different,” Lydecker says. “We also see purging behaviors as a desperate attempt to change the body to avoid being victimized.”