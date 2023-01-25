Parenting a child with any health condition is no small task. While your first priority may be to support them, it's also important to know your needs throughout the process, from the moment you get the diagnosis to treatment and beyond. "It's important because it makes us better parents and caregivers to take care of ourselves," says Carrie Sewell-Roberts, a social work supervisor with Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware. Being a caregiver of a child with central precocious puberty (CPP), a condition in which the normal process of puberty starts too early, can come with its own set of challenges and self-care needs too. To help you support yourself while looking after your kids, we talked to experts who offered their suggestions on how to put your needs at the top of the list too.

Self-Care Tips for Parents of Children With CPP Learning how to support a child with CPP is a journey, so the process of caring for yourself may look different on day one than it does several months down the road. Here's some guidance to help with specific stages of managing your child's CPP along with general tips you can use day to day.