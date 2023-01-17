Some kids seem to grow up faster than others. That’s even truer if your child has central precocious puberty (CPP). That’s sexual maturity that starts before age 8 in girls or age 9 in boys. Puberty can affect how your child looks, feels, and acts. And when it happens too early, kids may get confused or embarrassed. You and your doctor can help talk them through the process. Here are some topics to bring up.

Body Changes Often, it's not a medical problem that causes CPP. It’s just an early start to a natural part of life. Jami Josefson, MD, an endocrinologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, says that’s something you should tell your child. “They may be the first one to have some body changes, and that’s OK,” Josefson says. “Let kids know there’s nothing wrong with them, this is just the way it goes. Soon, everybody else will have these changes, too.”

Josefson suggests parents read about puberty with their child. There are lots of books to choose from, but she likes the Care & Keeping of You series by the American Girl doll company. Alla Vash-Margita, MD, chief of pediatric and adolescent gynecology at Yale Medicine, agrees that your child should know what’s happening to their body. You can tailor your talks based on your child’s level of maturity and age. In her practice, kids who are 7 or older usually understand the word puberty, but a 4-year-old may not. So for younger children, she’ll say they’re going through a “transition” from their childhood to teenage years. Vash-Margita, who treats girls and some transgender boys, says she also explains everything from breast development and growth spurts to pubic hair and periods. Sometimes she’ll use teaching aids. “I have lots of pictures in my office, so I show them what a body of a child looks like and the body of a girl who has had puberty.”