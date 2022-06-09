If your child is biologically female, she’s almost sure to eventually menstruate as she grows up. And the sooner you start talking about it, the better, says OB/GYN Melisa Holmes, MD, co-founder of Girlology, an on-demand wellness program that supports girls and their caregivers through puberty and adolescence.

“It’s never too young to start these conversations,” she says. Early on, you can keep it general. For instance, you might mention that she’ll have a period when she gets older. As your child gets older or asks more questions, you can add more details, perhaps explaining that the blood doesn’t mean anything bad and that periods happen roughly once a month, give or take, if a woman isn’t pregnant or in menopause.

The overall goal, Holmes says, is to stick to the facts and make it clear that periods are absolutely normal and a sign of good health. “We’ve been passed down the embarrassment and stigma, but our young children know none of that,” she says.