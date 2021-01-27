Find a Schedule That Works for Everyone

It’s important to respect the other parent’s time with the children. “Remember that your child has the right to both parents,” Ahrons says.

When Kipp and his ex were divorcing, they both wanted the kids full-time. Instead of launching a custody battle, they came up with a 1-week-on/1-week-off schedule that had worked for a relative.

“Monday morning, the kids would go to school and go home to the other parent and stay that entire week until the following Monday morning,” Kipp says. “We soon decided that once the weekend came around, we would be a little too worn out to have a rip-roaring weekend with them, so we changed the transfer day to Friday. That way, the parent is fresh on Friday afternoon.”

Alton Aimar, of Savannah, GA, and his ex separated when their son was 7 months old. They kept the court-ordered visitation schedule for the first few years. But they were able to relax some rules as the tension thawed. For example, when their son started middle school, he switched to also staying with his dad Thursday nights, the day Aimar coached his son’s soccer team.

For Cramer, keeping her sons’ interests first is important. When she embraced her Christian faith, the Christmas holiday meant more to her, but she chose not to ask for a new arrangement. “They celebrated every year with their aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents” on her ex’s side, she says. “It would have been completely selfish of me to deprive them of that.”