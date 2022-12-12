Holiday gift-giving can be magical, especially when you’re giving a beloved child that perfect present. But it can also be hazardous. In 2021, emergency rooms in the U.S. treated more than 152,000 children younger than 15 for toy-related injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). To help protect the children in your life, be aware of these common toy-related hazards and ways to choose safe toys.

Be Aware of Button Batteries Button batteries are flat, round batteries about the size of a dime that power all kinds of electronics found in the home, including many toys. It’s a rising risk. Every 75 minutes in the U.S., a child under 18 visits an ER for a battery-related injury, according to a new study of data from 2010 to 2019 published by Safe Kids and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. That’s more than twice the frequency reported in a previous study based on data from 1990 to 2009. Most of these injuries -- 85% -- involved button batteries. And most happened in children 5 years old and younger, the age range at which kids are likely to put everything in their mouths. “These batteries are small, flat, shiny, smooth, easy to ingest, and they literally burn through the tissue in the throat and stomach. They can be deadly,” says Amy Watkins, MPH, the director of Safe Kids Connecticut, a program of Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center. “If you’re buying a battery-powered toy, make sure the compartment is secure and can only be opened using a tool like a screwdriver.”