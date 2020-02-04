Why Your Kids Should Spend Time Outdoors

When pediatrician Robert Zarr sits down with a patient in his busy Washington, DC, clinic, he often includes a surprising question amid the routine inquiries about eating habits and exercise: “What do you like to do outdoors, and is there a place you feel safe and comfortable doing it?” When that patient walks out the door, along with any needed medications, he or she often carries with them another kind of prescription: a precise, custom-made plan for spending time in nature.

“I use nature as my intervention and ask them to respond in a way that I know they are taking it seriously,” says Zarr, who includes a “dose” (a 20-minute walk in the park; a cellphone free half-hour under a backyard tree) and a frequency (2 to 3 times per week) in every scrip. He also texts it to the patient or parent and asks them to confirm online when they’ve “filled it.” More than 60% heed his advice.

“As a result, my patients are moving more, losing weight, and feeling less depressed and anxious,” he says.

Zarr is among a growing number of clinicians and educators turning to Mother Nature for help in addressing widespread obesity, chronic illness, depression, and behavioral problems among youth. Fifteen years ago, bestselling author Richard Louv coined the phrase “nature deficit disorder” to describe a group of childhood health problems suspected to result -- at least in part -- from detachment from the outdoors. The then-controversial idea is now gaining scientific traction.

More than 400 studies have shown a connection between exposure to green spaces and better health, including healthier weight, lower stress levels, better vision, and a stronger immune system. In August, the journal Frontiers in Psychology published a 138-page e-book documenting dozens of studies linking green-space exposure to better learning and cognitive development among children.

“We have reached a tipping point with the research,” says co-editor Ming Kuo, director of the Landscape and Human Health Lab at the University of Illinois. “As a mom who knows the scientific evidence, I feel ethically bound to let other parents know nature really is important for kids.”