Parenting Tips for the Holidays

You know the drill: The "gimmes," the sugar meltdowns, the "are we there yets?" At this time of year, many kids reach a high pitch of excitement and sometimes invent surprising new behaviors that require your best holiday parenting skills.

"Parents should start with their own expectations," says Susan Newman, PhD, a social psychology professor at Rutgers University in News Brunswick, NJ, and author of Make Your Children Feel Special Everyday,. "Some parents want to be sure their children get everything they want so there will be no tears. This is an unrealistic goal. Parents, especially with younger kids, get lost in the hype."

Don't try to please everyone, Newman advises. Someone -- even an adult, like a parent, grandparent or in-law -- will be unhappy with something, big or small. But, as a rule, the children will not be -- and it's the little things that they will remember, like time spent playing a board game or teaching you to their video games.