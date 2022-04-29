What Is Adultification Bias?

Instead of fun-filled memories of playing hide-and-seek and roasting marshmallows, Lauren Nicks’ summer camp recollections are less playful and carefree. Rather, they’re overshadowed by instances of something that experts call adultification bias.

“I can remember when I was around 5 years old attending a summer day camp in Brooklyn and being repeatedly targeted by one of my male camp counselors for my shorts being ‘too short’,” she recalls. “I didn't really understand what was going on, just that I kept getting in trouble.”

Not only was Nicks scolded for her clothing, but she was also often sent home for supposedly violating the camp’s dress code.

At the time, as a kindergartner, Nicks didn’t have the words to describe what she endured. Today, as a 20-year-old junior studying international studies and sociology at Spelman College, she calls it what it was: adultification bias.

“Now that I'm much older, I understand Black girls are more likely to be disciplined and reprimanded than other girls for wearing the same type of clothing,” Nicks says. “The problem was never me or what I was wearing, but the grown man who thought it was an issue -- who was sexualizing me.”