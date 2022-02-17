When Mary Wyatt was growing up, her mother yelled a lot. “My mother yelled at me for my behavior, grades, or even when she struggled with her own personal trials,” says Wyatt, a motivational coach and mother of two who lives in Chesterfield, VA. When Wyatt became a mother, she found herself repeating the pattern with her son. “Enduring this yelling technique growing up should have been more of a reason for me not to do it,” she says. But it took a while to realize that yelling was harmful. “By the time I had my second child, a girl, it was evident a change was needed,” she says. It didn’t happen overnight, she says, but she found strategies to break the cycle and stop herself from yelling. You can too.

See the Signs The first step is to know when you’re about to lose your cool. You may feel irritable, anxious, or out of control. Being aware of what your body feels like is key.

Look for physical cues like: A clenched jaw

A tight chest

An upset stomach

Your heart rate speeds up

Your breathing pattern changes

Your skin starts to literally feel warmer “Once you’re aware of your physical clues, you can move into quick tools for resetting,” says Amy Hoyt, PhD, co-founder of Mending Trauma in Monett, MO.