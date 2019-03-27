Teens Uniquely Vulnerable to Marijuana's Effects

"There is a growing assumption among teens that if marijuana is legal for adults, it can't be bad for you. We know that's not necessarily true. When you start using it matters," says Staci Gruber, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and director of the Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery (MIND) lab. " 'Just Not Yet' conveys the message that you should give your brain a chance to be more fully developed before you expose it to something that could change its trajectory."

In 1982, then-First Lady Nancy Reagan launched a now-famous campaign urging teens to "Just Say No" to marijuana and other drugs. Today, with more states legalizing weed for medicinal and recreational purposes, some health professionals -- concerned about its lasting impacts on the developing teen brain -- send a different message: "Just not yet."

More Acceptance, More Concern

Teens are more inclined to try pot today than they have been in decades, with 24% of 8th, 10th, and 12th graders already using it and one in four high school seniors saying they would try it or use it more if it were legal in their state, according to a 2018 national survey.

More parents are also using pot around their kids, either recreationally or medicinally, and perceptions of risk among adults and youths have been declining for years, research shows. That concerns Seth Ammerman, MD, a clinical professor in the division of adolescent medicine at Stanford University. He says that while cannabis can be relatively safe and therapeutic for adults when used responsibly, its hazards -- particularly for young people -- are real.

"What is benign for the parent is not necessarily benign for the adolescent," he says.

The brain is still taking shape well into the 20s, with the prefrontal cortex -- the region involved in decision-making, planning, problem-solving, and controlling impulses -- developing last. Using marijuana during this vulnerable time can affect that development, research suggests.

For instance, brain imaging studies show that people who started using marijuana regularly before age 16 have less developed white matter, the nerve fibers that transmit messages from one area of the brain to another. One recent animal study showed that exposure to the equivalent of about a joint a day during adolescence can stunt the growth of key brain circuits that affect the ability to make decisions later on.