Tide Pod 'Challenge:' Web Fad Brings Big Dangers

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- You've gotta be kidding me. That's gotta be fake.

That's the understandable first reaction of many to the viral phenomenon dubbed the "Tide Pod Challenge."

Sad to say, it's real.

Prompted by internet dares, dozens of U.S. teenagers in recent weeks have popped liquid laundry detergent packets from a variety of manufacturers into their mouths just to see what happens, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC).

There have been 39 reported cases of teens intentionally ingesting laundry pods during the first 15 days of 2018, poison control center statistics show.

That's exactly as many cases reported for the entire year of 2016, and nearly three-quarters of the 53 intentional misuse cases reported to poison control in 2017, the AAPCC said.

"It's one of those things that seems to have taken on a life of its own, once it became a social media meme," said Alfred Aleguas Jr., managing director of the Florida Poison Information Center-Tampa. "Frankly, it's a little crazy."

The plastic skins of laundry pods are designed to dissolve on contact with water and automatically release the pods' contents.

That means when kids pop a pod in their mouths, they're very likely going to receive a flooded snootful of chemical cleansers.

"It is important to remember that these products are highly concentrated detergent packets. Their contents can cause serious harm if they are ingested or come into contact with the eyes or skin," said the American Cleaning Institute, a trade industry group. "They are not a toy and should not be used in pranks. Product safety is not a joke."

Dr. Alfred Sacchetti, chief of emergency medicine at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden, N.J., noted that "any detergent is to some extent a caustic. It can burn you."

Scarring from severe burns to the esophagus could create a long-term choking hazard for a teen, he explained.

"Now the opening from your mouth to your stomach has been narrowed. Food gets stuck. If you try and eat a hot dog, it gets stuck," Sacchetti said.