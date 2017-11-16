Guns Still Found in Homes With Unstable Kids

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In the aftermath of last week's deadly shooting rampage at a Florida high school, a new survey shows that parents are loath to remove guns from their home even if their child might be mentally unstable.

In fact, firearms are as likely to be present in the homes of troubled children as in the homes of kids with no mental health issues that predispose them to suicide, the survey found.

Further, parents of potentially suicidal children are not more likely to keep their guns unloaded and safely locked away in the home, the researchers noted.

"You want to make it as hard as possible for these kids during an impulsive, vulnerable moment to end their lives," said senior researcher Dr. Matthew Miller, a professor of health sciences and epidemiology at Northeastern University in Boston.

"The single best way that science knows of to prevent that is to remove guns from the home, and the second best way is to make sure guns in the home are absolutely inaccessible," he said.

Access to firearms in a home triples suicide risk among family members and doubles their risk of being murdered, according to a 2014 evidence review that combined data from 16 previous studies.

Further, firearms accounted for more than 40 percent of suicides among children aged 10 to 17, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The lethality of guns makes them a particularly dangerous threat in the hands of troubled kids, said Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatric emergency physician at the University of Rochester Medicine Strong Memorial Hospital, in New York.

"You are much more likely to complete a suicide with a gun," said Murray, a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. "You can overdose on some pills and it maybe won't kill you. The outcomes are much more devastating when you're faced with such a powerful weapon as a gun."

The American Academy of Pediatrics asserts that the safest home for a child is one without firearms. Risk in homes with firearms can be reduced substantially by storing all household guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition.