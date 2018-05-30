How 'Helicopter' Parenting Impedes a Child's Development

MONDAY, June 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Overcontrolling moms and dads -- so-called "helicopter" parents -- can stunt their children's emotional development, new research warns.

Directing every move a toddler makes may undermine a child's ability to manage their emotions and behavior on their own, explained Nicole Perry, lead author of a new study.

"We found that overcontrolling parenting at age 2 was associated with poorer emotional and behavioral regulation at age 5," said Perry, a postdoctoral fellow with the University of Minnesota Institute of Child Development.

At age 10, this parenting approach also was tied to more child-reported emotional and school problems, fewer teacher-reported social skills, and less teacher-reported academic productivity, she added.

Parents play a critical role in helping their children learn to manage their emotions and behavior independently, Perry said. Children need a sensitive parent to help guide them through "emotionally taxing situations." At other times, the parent may need to hold back.

Perry explained the balancing act of toddlerhood this way: "A greater desire for independence often puts toddlers in situations of increasing emotional challenge and complexity."

If parents exert too much control over these situations and step in before children try to handle the challenge on their own, or physically keep children from challenging contexts altogether, they may hinder the development of self-regulatory abilities, Perry said.

The study followed 422 U.S. children for eight years, assessing them at ages 2, 5 and 10. Researchers looked at their interactions with their mothers. They also reviewed teacher reports and self-reports from the children at age 10.

Most were enrolled between 1994 and 1996 and all were from varying socio-economic backgrounds. Two-thirds were white.

Mothers and their 2-year-old children were asked to play as they would at home.

Helicopter parenting was characterized as constant parental guidance -- telling the child what toy to play with or how to use it, or how to clean up afterward, Perry said. They were excessively strict or demanding parents.

While the researchers only found an association, rather than a cause-and-effect link, they determined that 2-year-olds exposed to this kind of parenting ended up less able to regulate their own emotions and behavior by age 5. That upped the risk for emotional problems at age 10.