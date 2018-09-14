What Does a 2-Year-Old Know? You May Be Surprised

Sept. 14, 2018 -- Every parent has stories about a moment their 2-year-old surprised them.

Silvia Thoet is amazed that her 21-month-old bilingual daughter already understands that her parents talk to her in two different languages. “My husband doesn’t speak Spanish. I noticed that she knows that already because when she talks to him in Spanish, she immediately corrects herself and talks to him in English,” she says. “It’s amazing.”

Karly McBride was astounded when her 21-month-old daughter got upset with her aunt who was using the same kind of blue water bottle she normally sees her mother drinking from. “She thought my sister took my water bottle and kept taking it from my sister, giving it to me and saying, ‘Mommy’s cup.’ ”

And the surprising moment for Danette Zeh came in the middle of the night when her 2-year-old son woke her up by roaring loudly next to the bed where she and her husband were fast asleep. “He told us he was a baby T. rex and they are nocturnal hunters,” Zeh recalls. She thinks the young boy learned the word “nocturnal” from a National Geographic documentary the family had been watching.

It’s not just parents that are amazed by what 2-year-olds know. More and more, researchers are, too.

More than 2 decades ago, scientists at the University of Kansas found that on average, low-income children knew 30 million fewer words than affluent kids, and that the way and amount the parents talked to their children played a direct role in that gap. The quality of adult communication with the kids affected their IQ, vocabulary, and the way they learned. Today, the Thirty Million Words research program at the University of Chicago teaches parents and caregivers in the community ways to strengthen children’s language to help their brains develop.

Now, new studies on toddlers are giving more interesting insights into just what a 2-year-old knows.

“Infants’ understanding of the social world is much more sophisticated than was previously thought,” explains Francesco Margoni, PhD, a post-doctorate researcher at the University of Trento in Italy.

He’s the lead author of a study published in September that found that 21-month-olds are able to distinguish between leaders, whose power comes from the respect of others, and bullies, who are powerful because people fear them. The toddlers have different expectations about how people will respond to the two.

“This really is pretty sophisticated thinking,” Margoni says.