TUESDAY, Oct. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition that can quickly turn disastrous, with new research showing a more than 40 percent spike in pedestrian deaths on the spooky holiday.

Kids wearing dark costumes, zigzagging across streets and popping out between parked cars are potentially tragic targets for drivers rushing home after work, explained study author Dr. Donald Redelmeier. He is a researcher at the University of Toronto's Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences.

"On Halloween, there is a 43 percent increased risk of a pedestrian death -- about four extra children are killed trick-or-treating," he said.

More boys than girls are killed, Redelmeier said. That's because boys often wear dark costumes -- "pedestrian ninjas," he calls them.

The time when most deaths occurred was 6 p.m. That's when the really young kids are out and some folks are rushing home from work, he explained.

Children between the ages of 4 and 8 had the highest risk of being accidentally struck by a vehicle, the findings showed, and a lot more children are injured than killed.

"Our study only looked at deaths," Redelmeier said. "For every child who dies, there's probably one or two dozen children who are run over, survive, but are left with all sorts of disabilities."

But all these deaths and injuries could be prevented, he added.

Here's a few quick tips to follow:

Look both ways before crossing the street.

Don't get distracted by your smartphone.

Instead of crisscrossing streets, go to houses on one side, and then the other -- so you're only crossing the street once.

Have reflectors or flashing lights on your kids' costumes.

Worry a lot more about road safety and a lot less about hidden dangers like razorblades in your child's candy bag.

Drivers need to slow down in residential neighborhoods.

Dr. Barbara Pena, research director of the emergency medicine department at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, said she sees more injuries on Halloween.

"We see big increases in trauma because all these kids are walking around in dark costumes at night," Pena said. "We always have to stack the emergency department with extra people because we see a jump in injuries."