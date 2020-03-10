What Are This Year's Most Dangerous Toys?

TUESDAY, Nov. 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Not all the toys in Santa's sack are safe to play with. Among this year's most dangerous playthings are data-collecting dolls and fidget spinners full of lead, a new report says.

"We should be able to trust that the toys we buy are safe. However, until that's the case, toy buyers need to watch out for common hazards when shopping for children's presents," said Dev Gowda, of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund.

"No child should ever be injured, get sick, or die from playing with a dangerous toy," Gowda said in a news release from the group.

The organization's annual "Trouble in Toyland" report highlights a number of dangers, including data-collecting toys that may violate children's privacy.

One example is a doll called My Friend Cayla that was found for sale at Walmart and Kohl's.

The doll has been banned in Germany for privacy violations. It is also the subject of a complaint by several consumer groups to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission because it may violate the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

In July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning to consumers to "consider cybersecurity prior to introducing smart, interactive, internet-connected toys into their homes," according to the "Trouble in Toyland" report.

Two fidget spinners sold at Target and distributed by Bulls i Toy, L.L.C., were found to have dangerously high levels of lead. The Wild Premium Spinner Brass had 33,000 parts per million of lead, which is more than 300 times the legal limit for lead in children' s products. The Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Metal had 1,300 ppm of lead.

Target has said it will remove the fidget spinners from store shelves.

"Even small amounts of lead in toys can be ingested when transferred from fingers to mouth or from fingers to food," said Dr. Helen Binns, a lead expert and professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

"Lead harms the developing brain and is easily ingested through normal hand-to-mouth behaviors. Beware of these two fidget spinners, as they have dangerous amounts of lead," Binns said.