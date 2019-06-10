Putting Your Child to Sleep in a Car Seat is Risky

MONDAY, May 20, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A car seat is the safest place for an infant while traveling in a car. But putting your baby to sleep in a portable car seat at home can be deadly, a new study warns.

Over a decade, nearly 12,000 babies in the United States died while sleeping -- about 3% of them while in an "infant sitting device," such as a car seat, stroller, swing or infant seat, according to the study of U.S. National Center for Fatality Review and Prevention data.

Car seats accounted for the vast majority -- 63% -- of such deaths. And 9 out of 10 car seat deaths occurred while the seat was being used as a makeshift crib outside the car.

"We were very surprised to find that less than 10% of the deaths in car seats happened when the car seat was being used in a car or other vehicle and the infant was strapped in appropriately," said study author Dr. Jeffrey Colvin, an associate professor of pediatrics at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

"Instead, we found that the most of the infant deaths in car seats happened in the child's home," he added.

The deaths fall under the umbrella of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and accidental suffocation and/or strangulation in bed.

Rather than get alarmed about car seat safety, Colvin said parents should take steps to protect their babies.

Whether baby is asleep or awake, car seats are the safest place for them when they're in the car. But once babies are outside the vehicle, they should sleep in a crib or bassinet, he said.

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines say babies should sleep alone, on their backs, on a firm surface and without soft bedding. AAP specifically "discourages routine sleeping in sitting devices."

The data reviewed -- collected between 2004 and 2014 -- found that almost two-thirds of sleep-related infant deaths during that time involved improper use of a sitting device.

The 348 identified deaths occurred in babies at an average age of 2 months. More than a third (35%) involved a bouncer, swing or similar device, and 2% occurred in a stroller.