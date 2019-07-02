Study: Tough State Gun Laws Help Keep Kids Safe

MONDAY, July 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Over a five-year period, more than 21,000 Americans aged 21 and younger died from firearm-related injuries. But when states have stricter gun laws, fewer children die from gun violence, new research shows.

For the study, investigators examined data on gun deaths from 2011 to 2015 and compared those statistics with the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence's ranking of state gun laws.

"For every 10-point increase in the strictness of firearm legislation, there was a 4% drop in firearm-related mortality rates among children and youth," said study author Dr. Monika Goyal. She is director of research in the division of emergency medicine and trauma services at Children's National Health System.

States that had laws in effect for five years or longer requiring universal background checks for firearm purchase had 35% lower rates of gun-related deaths among young people, according to the study published online July 15 in the journal Pediatrics.

"Firearm injuries represent the second-leading cause of death for U.S. children. That's about seven funerals a day for kids whose untimely deaths could have been prevented," Goyal said in a health system news release.

"Our findings demonstrate a powerful association between the strength of firearm legislation and pediatric firearm-related mortality," she added.

"This association remains strong even after we adjust for rates of firearm ownership and other population variables, such as education level, race/ethnicity and household income," Goyal noted, though the study did not prove cause and effect.

The researchers called for evidence-based public health measures to reduce gun-related injuries and deaths among children.

A spokesman for the National Rifle Association took issue with the new findings, however.

"Any social scientist worth their salt has to question a study that cherry picks a microscopic 5-year time window of data when there is more than 50 years of data available," said Lars Dalseide, of the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action.

He also noted that, "this study looked at firearm-related deaths in 'children' but included 21 year old adults. In total, 69% of the fatalities were 18-21 years old."