School Shootings and Lockdowns: How do Kids Cope?

Aug. 16, 2019 -- On the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, Natalie Barden was in science class getting ready to take a test. When her school -- Reed Intermediate in Newtown, CT -- went on lockdown, she and her classmates thought it was a drill. "We were making light of it, practicing for the test," she says.

Hours later, on the ride home, she saw helicopters circling overhead and camera crews videotaping her and the other students through the bus windows. When she finally arrived home, she learned the news about her 7-year-old brother, Daniel, a student at Sandy Hook Elementary School. "My parents told me that Daniel hadn't made it out."

Nearly 7 years later, the loss of her brother and 19 of his classmates still weighs heavily on her mind. "If I turn my head any way, there's always something that's a reminder," she says. At 17, the anxiety also stays with her. "I always feel afraid if I'm home alone, or out at night, or in a place that's unfamiliar, or if I'm in a movie theater and I feel trapped."

Since Sandy Hook, there have been more than 2,184 mass shootings (generally defined as shootings where four or more people are injured or killed) in America. As of Aug. 5, 2019, the United States had had 255 mass shootings and 22 school shootings for the year.

Statistically speaking, the odds of being killed in a school shooting are extremely low -- about 1 in 2 million. Yet experts say the constant images showing the aftermath of these violent events on TV and social media, coupled with regular school lockdown drills to prepare for them, has left America's children anxious.

"There's always a little fear," says Elsa, a senior at a small New England private school. "There isn't a single classroom where I haven't looked around and thought, 'What would I do if somebody was in the building, trying to shoot us?'"

It’s been 20 years since two teenagers killed 13 people at Columbine High School in Colorado, and in that time, "a generation of students has grown up with this as a possibility," says Cathy Kennedy-Paine, a school psychologist and crisis response team lead for the National Association of School Psychologists. "They also understand the reality because it has happened so often."

Kennedy-Paine was the crisis team lead for Springfield Public Schools in Oregon in 1998, when 15-year-old Kip Kinkel sprayed 50 rounds of ammunition into a cafeteria full of students at Thurston High School. Two students died, and 25 were injured.