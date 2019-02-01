Jan. 26, 2022 -- For most parents, a child’s nap time is a chance to steal a few moments of rest to recharge for the storm of energy to come. Not for Laura Gould.

In 1997, Gould was a young mother working as a physical therapist when her 15-month-old daughter, Maria, died during a nap. Despite a fever the night before, Maria seemed well that day and was scheduled to visit her pediatrician later in the afternoon. But when Gould went to wake her, she was unresponsive in her crib. There were no signs of distress.

Months of frustration with medical examiners and police investigations left Gould unsatisfied as to the cause, which was ultimately recorded as sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC).

“I thought I really missed something, and I thought I blew it as her mom,” she recalled in a recent interview with WebMD. “I couldn’t understand how something could take such a thriving child and not leave any evidence.”