July 15, 2022 – The death of a 3-year-old boy, found unresponsive after being left in a hot car, underscores the danger of leaving a child alone in a vehicle as temperatures rise.

The child was found Monday outside of Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, FL, a school where both of his parents work. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Miami-Dade County medical examiner confirmed the cause of death as hyperthermia, or abnormally high temperature, and ruled the death an accident, according to the Miami Herald. At the time of the child’s death, temperatures in South Florida had soared to 93 F with a heat index of 103, the report said.

“This was the 11th child, at least, to die this year in a hot car,” says Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety, a nonprofit group that aims to protect children and pets in and around cars. “These are predictable and preventable tragedies.”

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.