June 20, 2023 -- Edward T., a retired doctor from Pennsylvania, has had no contact with his 44-year-old daughter for 11 years. “Fiona has bipolar disorder,” he said. “After a manic episode, she cut off contact, blaming me for hospitalizing her.”

Edward continues to pay into a trust fund for her. “I want to be sure she’s provided for. And I won’t deny I hope she’ll come around. I’m in my 70s, with cardiac problems. I hope we reconnect during my lifetime.”

Yvonne B., a 61-year-old health care provider from California, has had almost no contact with her 34-year-old daughter for over a year. “She began distancing maybe 2 years ago. Then she texted, saying her therapist advised her not to be in touch,” Yvonne said. “She called me ‘manipulative,’ and ‘narcissistic,’ and said she needed to ‘set boundaries.’”

While Brenda did send a Merry Christmas text, any further contact was off-limits. “I’m heartbroken because I thought we were close,” Yvonne says. “She used to tell me what bothered her and we worked it out. I don’t understand what changed.”