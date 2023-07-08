The study, in the Journal of Health Communication , analyzed 400 videos tagged with the hashtags #EduTok and #health. Researchers found that the most popular health-oriented videos on the platform tended to focus on three things: diet, exercise, and sexual health. That’s hardly a surprise, given the relative youth of TikTok's audience. But among those health-oriented videos, the ones with the most engagement featured people offering inspirational appeals and steps for mimicking the creator’s own behavior.

Aug. 7, 2023 – America’s teenagers love TikTok, the video-sharing social media app. Nearly 60% of all teens ages 13-17 use it daily, according to the Pew Research Center. And by some estimates, the largest share of TikTok users is between the ages of 10 and 19. That could be a problem, given the findings of a new study that looked at how TikTok users engage with the app’s health content.

NOTE: In this story, all parents’ and children’s names have been changed in order to shield their privacy.

In other words, not medical experts. Influencers.

Risky Role Modeling

The study found that videos using this form of motivational behavior, known as role modeling, often provide either misleading information or medical advice provided by a doctor for the influencer’s specific situation, not for the public at large. Much of it also seemed to be things most people couldn't do.

“Role models on TikTok are rich, beautiful, thin white women. They have the resources to buy expensive vegetables. They can wake up and run on the beach every day,” said Nicole O’Donnell, PhD, the study’s lead author. “It promotes a vision not of health, but of being thin and rich.”

Many of the videos used the word “research” to suggest credibility, but without providing details. They might promise “daily evidence-based health tips” and skip the sources, leaving viewers unable to make sure they're valid. And many included a sales pitch of some kind, or the suggestion that certain products can help the viewer be like the influencer.

“The problem is that these people are speaking with such authority,” said Katrine Wallace, PhD, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois who makes TikTok videos to counter the health misinformation she comes across every day. “There are no evidentiary standards for making videos on TikTok. You can say anything you want, with no training, and if you sound like you know what you’re talking about, people will assume you do.”