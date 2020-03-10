Parkinson's Gene Therapy Wires New Brain Circuits

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental gene therapy for Parkinson's disease seems to work by rewiring key areas of the brain, a new study finds.

The researchers focused on 15 Parkinson's patients who, in an earlier trial, had received so-called GAD gene therapy. GAD is an enzyme that spurs the production of a brain chemical involved in movement control.

In the previous trial, patients had shown improvements in their movement problems after receiving infusions of the GAD gene into the brain.

What hadn't been clear was precisely why, said researcher Dr. David Eidelberg, who directs the Center for Neurosciences at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, in Manhasset, N.Y.

So for the new study, Eidelberg's team examined specialized brain scans from 15 of the trial patients. The investigators found an unexpected answer: The gene therapy did not change the abnormal brain circuitry that marks Parkinson's disease.

Instead, it essentially rewired a small area of the brain, to partially compensate for the faulty circuitry.

"It created its own set of circuits," Eidelberg explained. "The disease circuitry continues -- so this is not a cure."

Still, he said, the gene therapy seems to spur new brain connections that can benefit people with Parkinson's.

The study findings were published online Nov. 28 in Science Translational Medicine.

Parkinson's disease affects nearly 1 million people in the United States alone, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

The root cause is unclear, but as the disease progresses, the brain loses cells that produce dopamine -- a chemical that regulates movement. As a result, people suffer symptoms like tremors, stiff limbs, and balance and coordination problems that gradually worsen over time.

There are treatments to lessen those symptoms, including medications that boost dopamine levels or mimic the actions of dopamine. Another option for some patients is deep brain stimulation (DBS), where electrodes are implanted in a specific brain area to deliver continuous electrical pulses. It's thought to help by suppressing abnormal electrical activity.

GAD gene therapy is done by inserting the gene into an inactivated cold virus. That viral "vector" is infused into a specific brain area called the subthalamic nucleus -- which is one of the brain regions targeted in DBS treatment.