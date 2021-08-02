Common Prostate Drug May Help Prevent Parkinson's

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Feb. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While scientists still don't know what causes Parkinson's disease, new research shows an association between a drug that some men take for an enlarged prostate condition and a reduced risk of developing the illness.

A team led by scientists at the University of Iowa, working in collaboration with researchers in Denmark and China, found that the drug terazosin and similar medications may have the potential to prevent or delay this debilitating neurodegenerative condition.

The researchers found that men taking terazosin were between 12% and 37% less likely to develop Parkinson's disease during the follow-up period than men taking another drug for an enlarged prostate called tamsulosin.

"We don't really have anything that can slow down the progression of the disease or stop the disease from progressing," said study author Jacob Simmering, an assistant professor in the College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City.

"We don't have any neuroprotective treatments and we've tried things and nothing's really panned out in human trials so far. There's really a critical need to have something to try to slow this down, not just to alleviate some of the symptoms, but actually make people's lives better," Simmering said.

The study used databases from the United States and Denmark to research the issue. The data included nearly 150,000 men who had just started on terazosin and matched them with about 150,000 men who had started taking tamsulosin.

Using data from the two different countries offered a more complete picture, Simmering said. The data are from 1996 to 2017 in Denmark and 2001 to 2017 in the United States.

"It was nice that we have two different databases that have complementary strengths and limitations, and find replication across them," Simmering said.

The research team had earlier found that terazosin could prevent or slow Parkinson's disease in animal models.

Tamsulosin did not have the same cellular energy production as terazosin. That enhanced cellular energy production is important in terazosin's protective effect, according to the study. This protective effect increased the longer the drug was used.