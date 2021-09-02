Oct. 18, 2021 -- Problems with walking are common and bothersome to people with Parkinson’s disease, but a new study of over 4,000 people with Parkinson’s and mobility problems found seven “workarounds” that can help.

“Compensation strategies are ‘tricks’ that persons with [Parkinson’s] use to overcome their walking difficulties,” say investigators Anouk Tosserams, MD, and Jorik Nonnekes, MD, both of Radboud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

Parkinson’s often causes issues with movement, such as imbalance, shuffling, falling, staggering, and freezing.

“We found that these strategies are commonly used, but that the patients’ awareness of the full spectrum of available strategies is rather limited,” they say.

A personalized approach to rehab and patient education is important, the authors say.

Rebecca Gilbert, MD, vice president and chief scientific officer of the American Parkinson Disease Association, says the study should help doctors and patients.

While many of the suggestions are already in use, the study, which goes into greater detail, should make the practices more “systematic,” says Gilbert, an associate professor of neurology at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City.