More Berries, Red Wine in Diet Might Slow Parkinson's

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Red wine may be a guilty pleasure, but new research shows it might also be a powerful weapon against the ravages of Parkinson's disease.

Why? The antioxidants in red wine, and fruit such as berries for that matter, might slow progression of the movement disorder, a new study suggests.

According to researchers, people with Parkinson's who eat three or more servings per week of foods high in antioxidants called flavonoids may reduce their odds of dying early compared with people who do not eat as many flavonoid-rich foods.

"Flavonoids are naturally occurring, plant-based dietary components, rich in fruit and vegetables. They give various colors in these plants," said senior researcher Dr. Xiang Gao. He is director of the nutritional epidemiology lab at Pennsylvania State University, in University Park.

"Adapting a healthy dietary pattern, high in colorful fruits and veggies, even after Parkinson diagnosis, could slow disease progression and improve survival rate," he added.