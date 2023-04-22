Air Pollution May Create U.S. 'Hot Spots' for Parkinson's Risk

FRIDAY, Feb. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People living in heavily polluted areas of the United States may be more vulnerable to Parkinson’s disease, a new study suggests.

Specifically, the culprit is a type of air pollution called fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is less than 2.5 microns in diameter and comes from car exhaust, burning of fuels in power plants and other industries, and forest and grass fires, researchers say.

"We found an association between Parkinson’s disease and exposure to fine particulate matter. In specific, people in the highest exposure have a 25% greater risk of Parkinson’s disease compared to people with the lowest exposure," said lead researcher Brittany Krzyzanowski, from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Ariz.

"We also found that the regions with the strongest association between particulate matter and Parkinson’s disease were the Mississippi-Ohio River Valley and the Rocky Mountain region," she said.

"Our findings suggest that the regional differences in Parkinson’s disease might reflect that the composition of the particulate matter in some areas may be more toxic than others," Krzyzanowski added. "We know that air pollution causes inflammation in the brain, which is linked to Parkinson’s disease."