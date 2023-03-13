Common Chemical Linked to Parkinson’s Disease

March 21, 2023 -- Amy Lindberg, a 63-year-old retired Navy captain, developed some disturbing symptoms 6 years ago.

“I had anxiety, depression, and cognitive issues — ‘brain fog’— and they didn’t add up for me,” she said. “I have a thyroid problem and had gone through menopause, but these didn’t seem like my standard thyroid or menopausal problems.”

Lindberg consulted a neuropsychologist and was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and major depressive disorder.

“But while he was assessing me, he asked questions I thought were strange for a psychologist to ask about. He wanted to know if I had trouble with my sense of smell. He wanted to see my arm swing.”

Lindberg, who also had a resting tremor in her right hand, indeed had some problems with smell and a very limited arm swing. The psychologist referred her to a neurologist, who diagnosed her with Parkinson’s disease.

The roots of Lindberg’s disease likely lie in a 4-year period when she was exposed to trichloroethylene (TCE), a common chemical that’s found in gun cleaners, cleaning products, and many other commercial products. According to a new paper by an international team of scientists, TCE may be associated with as much as a 500% increased risk for Parkinson’s disease.