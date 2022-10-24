If you're living with advanced prostate cancer, you've probably heard others tell you to "advocate" for yourself. But just what's involved in being a self-advocate? It means taking an active role in your care by listening, learning, asking questions, and connecting with others. Being your own advocate doesn't mean taking sole responsibility for your cancer treatment. Instead, it helps put you in a team mindset and learn that you're a key part of your health care team. When you take an active role in your prostate cancer treatment, you help make sure that you're getting the care that works best for you.

Learn About Your Condition Understanding your cancer and its treatment can help you deal with the emotional rollercoaster that can go along with managing the disease. "Often, when people are diagnosed with prostate cancer, they feel powerless and shocked," says Ramdev Konijeti, MD. He's the director of the genitourinary cancer program at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. "But education is information, and information is power."

Your doctor or clinic should be able to point you to the best resources for understanding your cancer better. In general, websites that end with .gov, .org, or .edu, or cite their sources, will have the most reliable information. "As with any large body of information, you can find misinformation," Konijeti says. "There is plenty of available public information about prostate cancer that minimizes the impact of the disease or that inappropriately magnifies the impact of the disease." Murray Wadsworth, 63, says he became a "patient detective" after his advanced prostate cancer diagnosis 6 years ago. "I had to learn how to look for clues and get rid of everything that wasn't right for me," he says. "I say 'patient detective' because I want to remind myself I am just the patient. I don't want to get ahead of the doctors too much." Some websites that can help you learn more include: American Cancer Society

Cancer.net

Prostate Cancer Foundation

National Cancer Institute

Urology Care Foundation

National Comprehensive Cancer Network