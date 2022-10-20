Exercise has many benefits for men with prostate cancer, both during and after treatment. Staying active helps you manage treatment side effects like incontinence, builds your strength, and lifts your spirits.

Regular exercise and healthy eating may even lower the risk that your cancer will come back after treatment, especially if you have early-stage prostate cancer, says Evan Pisick, MD, an oncologist at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital in Zion, IL.

The type of exercise you do is up to you, he says.

“The research on activity’s benefits for men with prostate cancer doesn’t go into the specific exercises to do. Your doctor may tell you to eat healthy and exercise, but some men don’t know where to start,” Pisick says.

He suggests that you vary your exercise routine to include both aerobic and strength training. Choose activities you enjoy, so you'll want to keep doing them.

“Do the workouts that work for you," he says. "Some of my patients lift weights at the gym. Others do cross-training. Some walk or run."