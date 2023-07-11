Active Surveillance for Prostate Cancer a Leap of Faith

Nov. 7, 2023 -- When Allan Greenberg was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, he elected to take a then-uncommon approach to treating the disease.

He did practically nothing.

Instead of treating his prostate cancer with radiation or surgery, Greenberg chose active surveillance to monitor the disease. Only if the cancer worsened would he seek treatment.

Now, at the age of 83, with little to no change in Greenberg’s prostate cancer, the retired college professor is considering forgoing both active surveillance and treatment altogether in the winter of his life, but he hasn’t made his decision yet.

“At my age, treatment is the last thing I would consider,” Greenberg said from his home in Vermont. “Even if it has seemed that things were getting worse, I'm not sure I would undergo any treatment at this point.”

So if treatment is off the table, why even bother with surveillance?

Active Surveillance

That’s the question thousands of aging men must consider as the likelihood appears low they will die from a low-grade prostate cancer diagnosis made a decade or more earlier.