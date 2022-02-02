Poll: Many Teens Don't Realize STD Risks From Oral Sex

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many American teens and young adults underestimate the risk of sexually transmitted infections from unprotected oral sex, and that's especially true of young men, a new survey shows.

Doctors say oral sex can transmit herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HIV and human papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to cervical cancer, and head and neck cancers.

While there is an HPV vaccine, it's not widely used among young men, the researchers noted.

"Youth deserve to know the facts about the risks of oral sex," said Dr. Tammy Chang, an associate professor of family medicine at Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan.

"It's not just about sexually transmitted infections, but also the risk for cancer later in life," said Chang, director of the MyVoice poll based at the university.

"Educating youth about the risks of oral sex today and making protection accessible and easy to use can begin to change the cultural norms around oral sex and save lives," she added in a university news release.