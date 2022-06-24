Sept. 20, 2022 – On Monday nights, while millions of viewers are marveling at the whirlwind romance of “Bachelor” couples and their extravagant dates, glamorous dresses, and fitted suits, one mental health expert will be taking notes on the relationship behavior the contestants .

Diane Strachowski, EdD, a licensed cognitive behavioral psychologist and couples therapist, uses media psychology to share dating and relationship takeaways from “Bachelor” episodes via her Instagram platform.

Fans of the franchise -- also known as “Bachelor Nation” -- become invested in the relationship journeys of “Bachelor” couples, which can present valuable opportunities for self-reflection, according to Strachowski.

“I'm using the show as a catalyst to start conversations about ‘What is good coupling? What is a good relationship? What are good determinations on what makes for a viable relationship?’” says Strachowski, who has dubbed herself the “Bachelor psychologist.”

Even after two decades, the “Bachelor” franchise garners a minimum of 3 million viewers on any given episode. This summer, fans are reacting to two bachelorettes -- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia -- in one season for the first time ever.