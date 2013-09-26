HPV Infections in Decline, Thanks to Vaccines

THURSDAY, Feb. 21, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Infections with two strains of the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV) are showing marked declines among American women, and rising vaccination rates could be driving the trend.

That's the finding from a new study involving thousands of U.S. women who tested positive for precancerous conditions of the cervix.

Infection with HPV is by far the leading cause of cervical cancer, and it has also been tied to genital warts and cancers of the mouth, throat, vulva, vagina and anus.

But the new study finds that rates of infection with HPV 16 or 18 -- the two strains most heavily implicated in cervical cancer -- have markedly declined between 2008 and 2014.

It's during those years that rates of the use of HPV vaccines such as Gardasil and Cervarix became more widespread. Both vaccines target HPV 16 and 18, among other strains.

The bottom line: "This is clear evidence that the HPV vaccine is working to prevent cervical disease in young women in the United States," said study author Nancy McClung. She is an epidemiologist researcher at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"In the coming years, we should see even greater impact as more women are vaccinated during early adolescence and before exposure to HPV," McClung added. The CDC currently recommends routine vaccination of girls and boys by ages 11 and 12, because protection is best if done before initiation of sexual activity.

One obstetrician/gynecologist who wasn't involved in the new study was heartened by the findings.

"I suspect that this initial reduction will continue to increase until we see an approximate 70 percent reduction in HPV-related disease, since HPV 16 and 18 are responsible for 70 percent of cervical cancers worldwide," said Dr. Adi Davidov. He's interim chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City.

Certainly, avoiding HPV infection is the key way to avoid cervical cancer, McClung said.

"Almost all sexually active individuals will get HPV at some point in their lifetime, but most HPV infections go away on their own without any treatment," McClung explained in a news release from the American Association for Cancer Research.