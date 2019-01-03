Antibiotic-Resistant Gonorrhea Found in 2 U.K. Women

Jan. 14, 2019 -- Two U.K. women in the last 3 months have been diagnosed with extensively drug-resistant (XDR) gonorrhea -- the so-called super gonorrhea.

Public Health England (PHE) says one case was acquired in the U.K., and the other in Europe, with possible connections to what's been called a “party destination.”

Both women were heterosexual, and their infections were similar in resistance to the first-line antibiotics ceftriaxone and azithromycin.

Similar cases are rare for the U.K. but have been reported in other countries.

PHE says these cases are unrelated to the 2018 case of resistant gonorrhea in a U.K. national acquired in Southeast Asia. The type of resistance in the new cases was found to be different.

Public health officials are gathering extra data about treatment failures and the spread of antibiotic resistance in gonorrhea.

Nick Phin, MB, ChB, deputy director of the National Infection Service at PHE, said in a statement: "Although these two cases of extensively resistant gonorrhoea have been successfully treated, contact tracing is underway to ensure there is no onward spread."

The two cases are also being investigated for possible links.

PHE is also stressing public health messages of practicing safer sex through the use of condoms.