Why the CDC Doesn’t Recommend Screening Straight Men for STDs

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Earlier this summer, the CDC announced the first update since 2015 to treatment guidelines for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). While the CDC added several new screening recommendations, including one-time screening for hepatitis C for all adults over 18, there remained little guidance for screening for STIs such as chlamydia and gonorrhea in heterosexual men.

“It’s a pretty obvious discrepancy,” says Jodie Dionne-Odom, MD, who studies infectious disease in women at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

The CDC says all sexually active women under 25 should get tested every year for chlamydia and gonorrhea, and women over 25 should also be tested if they have risk factors including new or multiple sex partners or a sex partner with an STI. Men who have sex with men (MSM) should be screened at least once a year, the CDC recommends, and those at higher risk should get tested every 3 to 6 months.

But for heterosexual men at low risk for infection, there is little evidence to support routinely screening for chlamydia and gonorrhea, the recommendations state.

A simplified explanation for this disparity comes down to cost and benefit.

“With limited health care dollars, you focus your resources on where the biggest bang for the buck is,” Dionne-Odom says, which means focusing testing on higher-risk groups.

Young adults under 25 as well as MSM consistently have the highest rates of STIs. Communities of MSM are smaller than the general population, which makes STIs easier to spread, explains Ina Park, MD, a community medicine doctor at the University of California, San Francisco, and co-author of the 2021 CDC treatment guidelines.

Sex without condoms and multiple sexual partners can also make this group more vulnerable, the CDC says. People under 25 also are more likely to have more than one sex partner at a time and change partners more quickly than older adults. But if both young men and women are at higher risk, why isn’t testing more balanced between both sexes?

“Obviously, women who have sex with men are getting these STIs from somewhere,” Park says.