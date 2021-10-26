Is your red, itchy skin flare linked to your diet? Maybe, but foods or drinks aren’t always the trigger for a skin condition called atopic dermatitis (AD). So before you cut out certain foods, get a diagnosis and tests to be sure what you’re eating is really causing your skin flares.

Atopic Dermatitis and Food Triggers

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin condition that causes occasional dry, red, cracking skin flares that itch so badly, it’s hard to sleep. It is linked with allergic conditions.

About 18 million people in the U.S. have atopic dermatitis. It’s more common in infants and children, but adults can have it too. Most kids with AD get fewer flares over time, or their flares stop altogether, says Yasmin Bhasin, MD, an allergist in Middletown, NY.

“There’s a tendency to outgrow these skin reactions by age 5 or so, and atopic dermatitis often gets better in 90% of cases,” she says. Only about 30% of people with atopic dermatitis likely have a food trigger for their skin flares. “If you can remove these foods from your child’s diet, about 75-80% of children do see improvement in a few weeks.”