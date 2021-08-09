Eczema on Your Scrotum: What You Need to Know

If you’re a guy and you get bouts of eczema on your genitals, it’s common for the symptoms to show up on your scrotum. That’s the pouch of skin that holds and helps protect your testicles. You might be reluctant to see your doctor or dermatologist for help, but there’s nothing to be embarrassed about. They can give you treatments that ease your symptoms. They can also rule out other conditions that look like scrotal eczema but aren’t. Here’s what you need to know about eczema on the scrotum, including things that can trigger it, symptoms, treatment, and more.

What Are the Symptoms? When your eczema flares, your scrotum skin may become red, sore, and itchy. In general, eczema can also make skin: Dry and sensitive

Inflamed and discolored

Rough, leathery, or scaly

Oozy or crusted

Swollen Some people with the condition have all of these symptoms. Some have just a few. Treatment can help them go away and keep your eczema in check.

What Are the Triggers? Lots of things that touch or get on your scrotum could set off your symptoms. Some triggers are: Sweating

Tight clothes

Soaps

Bubble baths

Certain laundry detergents

Fabric softener

Dryer sheets

Some shower gels

Talcum powder

Moist toilet wipes

Aftershave

Deodorants

Hemorrhoid preparations

Antiseptics Not everyone has the same triggers. Once you learn yours, you can avoid them.

How Is It Diagnosed? A dermatologist can usually figure out if you have eczema by checking your skin and asking you about your symptoms. They might ask you questions like: Do any of your blood relatives have eczema, asthma, or hay fever?

What are your symptoms?

When did you start getting them? If they need more information or think it might be something else, they may do other exams, like: An allergy test

Blood tests

Skin biopsy