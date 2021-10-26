Atopic dermatitis (AD) can be a long-lasting condition that causes severe, itchy rashes. At times, you may feel like you can’t stop scratching, which can lead to other problems.

“With scratching, breaks in the skin can also get infected, causing impetigo, blisters, and swelling,” says Adam Mamelak, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Austin, TX. “These blisters can ooze fluid or crust over time, causing rough areas and scabs on the skin.”

Here’s what you can do to help your skin heal and try to prevent infections. When your skin is damaged or broken:

Try not to scratch

Instead of scratching with your nails, try to press or rub the area with your fingertips. Keeping your nails short will help. You can also try to cover your inflamed skin. You may be less tempted to scratch if you can’t see it.

Moisturize your skin

Damaged skin has a hard time holding onto water. “Applying a thick emollient multiple times a day can protect and soothe cracked skin while sealing in moisture,” Mamelak says.