By Ashley Ann Lora, as told to Stephanie Watson

I was diagnosed with atopic dermatitis when I was 2 years old. I don't remember much of it at that age, but my parents sure do. The redness and bumps on my face are obvious in almost every photo of me from back then. It's very clear from those pictures just how much the condition truly affected me.

I remember sleeping with my parents to try to keep myself from scratching my skin all night. I missed a lot of days of school, especially when it got severe.

There were so many things I felt like I couldn't do because of eczema. It stopped me from playing sports, hanging out with my friends, and doing what "normal" kids do. I shed a lot of tears during that time.

Finally, there was a moment when the eczema went dormant. It was the best 2 years of my life up to that point. For the first time, I was able to grow out my nails and wear short-sleeved shirts. I truly believed that my eczema was gone. But then, on a family trip to an amusement park, I got super sick and the eczema came back with a vengeance. My dream of being eczema-free was gone in a matter of hours.