By Karen Chen, as told to Stephanie Watson I've had atopic dermatitis for as long as I can remember. When I was little, I remember getting a lot of rashes in the areas where my joints are -- the insides of my elbows and knees. I was itchy all the time. My pediatrician and the other doctors I visited at the time said it was normal for children to have eczema. They told me I'd eventually grow out of it.

Constant Itching I was so itchy that I had trouble falling asleep. I wore long-sleeved shirts to bed so that I wouldn't scratch at my skin during the night. My whole life revolved around catering to my eczema. I'd check the weather every day. If it was very dry or windy, I wouldn't go outside. Just my hair hitting my face in the wind would irritate my skin. I used to wear mainly dark clothes. My skin would bleed because I always had open wounds from scratching, and I was afraid of staining my white clothes. I was so self-conscious that I went to great lengths to hide my skin. I wore long sleeves, even in the summer. Sometimes I wouldn't leave my house when my eczema looked particularly bad.