The redness, discoloration, dryness, and itch of atopic dermatitis (AD) could send you to your dermatologist in search of solutions. Your doctor will start by taking stock of your symptoms.

"The first thing is assessing disease severity," says Lindsay Strowd, MD, an associate professor of dermatology and vice chair of the Department of Dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Doctors figure out how severe your AD is by the amount of your body surface that's affected. The more areas of inflamed skin you have, the more severe your condition. They also look at the area of your body where AD is located. Plus, severe AD also tends to be deeper red in color, Strowd says. But for some with darker skin, the skin may look discolored rather than red. It may even end up lighter in color after the acute inflammation goes away. Your skin may be thicker than normal and break open when you scratch it a lot.

Another sign that you need more intense treatment is that topical medicines haven't controlled the redness, discoloration, and itch. AD itch can be intense enough to interfere with your sleep and work. Your doctor will ask how much you're itching and how AD affects your daily life. "Those components will guide our treatment choices," Strowd says.