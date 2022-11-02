Allergists Less Likely to Check Black Kids for Eczema

TUESDAY, Feb. 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors have dubbed kids' progression from eczema to asthma the "atopic march," and they know more about how it affects white children than their Black counterparts.

Research scheduled for presentation at an upcoming meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) sheds new light on racial disparities.

The atopic march typically begins early in life with atopic dermatitis (eczema) and can eventually progress to asthma, as well as environmental and food allergies.

In the new study, the researchers found that while Black children are more likely to develop asthma, they’re less likely than white children to be evaluated for eczema by an allergist.

“We already know that Black children have higher rates of asthma,” said study author Dr. Ellen Stephen, an allergy/immunology fellow at Rush University Medical Center, in Chicago. “But the atopic march has just not been studied in Black children as widely as it has in white children.”