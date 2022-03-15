I was diagnosed with vitiligo at age 26. For years, I struggled with low self-esteem and self-doubt. Now, 15 years later, I’m able to accept and even thrive with this condition thanks to the support of my partner, the vitiligo community, and, most importantly, my two children.

Dealing With Diagnosis

When I first saw the spots of vitiligo on my body, I didn’t know its name, but I knew what it was. Both my mom and my aunt have the condition. I went to a dermatologist, who told me there was no cure and that he vitiligo would probably spread all over my body. I left her office in tears. I was young, confident, and all about having fun. I loved going to the beach and showing off my body in cute little dresses. Now, I was afraid to do that. I felt helpless and traumatized.

To make things worse, I felt like no one could help me with my self-doubt. Every time I told someone how I felt, they’d downplay it: “Oh, you’re young and pretty, and you should just be grateful that it’s not cancer.” Sure, they meant well, but I wanted people to listen to me and understand how I felt. I refused to look in the mirror, and I’d often cry myself to sleep at night asking, “Why me?”

It felt like anytime I tried to express my feelings to someone and get them to understand, they’d slap me in the face. I was crying for help, but no one seemed to be able to hear me. Even a therapist I once spoke to dismissed my feelings as I explained my hesitancy about wearing a bathing suit at the beach. Her reply: “What about people who are overweight? They get into bathing suits all the time.”