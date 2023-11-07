Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) can make you feel itchy and uncomfortable. It causes hives that come and go unexpectedly. You probably wonder why you get them and what to do about them. There’s no clear cause of chronic spontaneous urticaria, or chronic hives, but you and your doctor can manage it. “When I diagnose a patient with CSU, the first thing I say is to be patient,” says Payel Gupta, MD, an asthma, allergy, and immunology expert in New York City. “It may take time, but we’ll find the right treatment protocol for you.”

What Does CSU Look and Feel Like? Hives are raised, red, itchy bumps or welts on your skin. They may be big or small. The area could be warm to the touch. CSU is also known as chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU). It gives you hives that can show up anywhere on your body. You may notice that certain areas are more affected than others. With CSU, hives typically last between 30 minutes and 24 hours. They may come and go. This cycle might happen often.

With severe or long-lasting CSU, you can have other symptoms like headache; fatigue; joint pain or swelling; sudden reddening of your face, neck, or upper chest; wheezing; stomach symptoms like diarrhea; or a rapid heartbeat. “Sometimes with CSU, you may get angioedema, or swelling, with the hives,” Gupta says. “You may notice swelling in your lips, cheeks, around your eyes, arms, legs, or genitals.” You might also have numbness or tingling.

How Do You Know It’s CSU? There’s no specific test to diagnose CSU. Your doctor will look at your symptoms and how long you’ve had them. “If you have hives on most days of the week for 6 weeks or longer, you may have CSU,” Gupta says.