July 19, 2022 – For many people with severe alopecia areata, who have lived with baldness, or with scalps only sparsely dotted with hair, or with missing eyebrows or lashes, the future has a new look.

“There’s this unbelievable momentum,” Brett King, MD, an associate professor of dermatology at the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT, said during a recent webinar hosted by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

First Oral Treatment Recently Approved

Much of that momentum comes from the first systemic medication approved by the FDA for severe alopecia areata. (Severe disease is marked by at least 50% hair loss.)

The medication, made by Eli Lilly, is called baricitinib, part of the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor class. Two other JAK inhibitors for the condition (one from Pfizer and another from Concert Pharmaceuticals) are seeing promising results in phase III of clinical trials and may not be far from approval as well, he said.

Baricitinib was approved last month by the FDA, and patients will be able to get it soon with a prescription.