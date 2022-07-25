July 29, 2022 – While upwards of 80% of men and nearly half of women have substantial hair loss in their lifetime, there are two FDA-approved medications for male-pattern hair loss and one for women.

But as millions worldwide search for a way to slow or stop balding, a single chemical has stepped up to the plate.

New research from the University of California, Riverside suggests the cure for baldness resides in understanding just one thing: transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). The study, published in the Biophysical Journal, identifies TGF-β – one of many small proteins called cytokines that help control other immune system cells and blood cells – as the moderator of the hair follicle growth cycle, determining when hair follicle cells grow and when they die.

By studying hair follicles – a source of stem cells – the research also dips into regenerative medicine and proposes a model to speed wound healing.

“In science fiction, when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it,” UC Riverside mathematical biologist and study co-author Qixuan Wang, PhD, said in a news release. “In real life, our new research gets us closer to understanding stem cell behavior, so that we can control it and promote wound healing.”